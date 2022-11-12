PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.50 million.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,202. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.41.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 366.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PCTEL in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

