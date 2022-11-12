Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,931,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271,703 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.39% of Pentair worth $179,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pentair Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

