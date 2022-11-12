Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.04) to GBX 1,117 ($12.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($40.41) to GBX 1,530 ($17.62) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,268.43.

Persimmon Price Performance

PSMMY stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

