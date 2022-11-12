Persistence Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338,801.49 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $81.03 million and approximately $338,801.49 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00589758 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.52 or 0.30714908 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 154,890,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,190,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
