PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 397.8% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PetroTal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTALF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 183,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,837. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

