Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis Acquires 50,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,254,461.58.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.44 and a 1-year high of C$17.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$307.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Peyto Exploration & Development

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

