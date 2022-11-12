Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEY. TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$8.44 and a 12 month high of C$17.13.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$307.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$749,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares in the company, valued at C$3,254,461.58. In other news, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,254,461.58. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$70,959.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,039 shares in the company, valued at C$662,745.23. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,257 and have sold 128,006 shares valued at $1,598,833.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.