Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of PHAT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 165,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
