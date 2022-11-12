Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PHAT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 165,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,311,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 570,729 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 382,818 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.