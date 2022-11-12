Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 236,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $567 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 355,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after buying an additional 203,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 145,990 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

