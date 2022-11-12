Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $130.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $112.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,338,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,013,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

