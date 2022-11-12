Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $112.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

