Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Shares of PECO opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

