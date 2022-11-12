Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $31.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

