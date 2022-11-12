Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 1,159,261 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $139,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.