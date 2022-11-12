Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 42,100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.26% of Zoetis worth $207,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $148.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.97.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

