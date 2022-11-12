Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,579 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pool were worth $193,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $392,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $460,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pool by 731.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $351.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.18.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

