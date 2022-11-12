Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,093 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.73% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $229,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.29 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

