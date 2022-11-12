Pictet Asset Management SA Has $236.93 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.81% of A. O. Smith worth $236,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $65,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2 %

AOS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.