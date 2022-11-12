Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.39% of Lululemon Athletica worth $134,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,563.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.9% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $359.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.19 and its 200 day moving average is $306.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

