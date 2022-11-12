Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 180,597 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,597 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.20% of Rayonier worth $174,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 449.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 92,955 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Rayonier by 11.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Rayonier by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RYN opened at $35.65 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.