Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 272.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,197 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.1 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.