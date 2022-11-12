Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

