Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

