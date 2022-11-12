Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Hits $70.99 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $70.99 million and $147,121.22 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00239592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00087621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,565,177 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

