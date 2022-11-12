Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $84.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 361,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,499,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

