Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PLYM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $20.22. 151,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

