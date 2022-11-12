Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
PORBF stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. Pola Orbis has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.
About Pola Orbis
