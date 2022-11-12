Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PORBF stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. Pola Orbis has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

