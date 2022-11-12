Polymath Price Down 23.2% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $194.36 million and approximately $31.60 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

