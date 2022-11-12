Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 24.8% in October

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 635,629 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 416,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 392,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 227,543 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Ponce Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

