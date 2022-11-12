Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Oppenheimer

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a downgrade rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $100.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

