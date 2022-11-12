Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Update

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,258,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $845,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA remained flat at $9.94 during trading on Friday. 89,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,899. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

