PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $506,607.72 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $506,607.72 and $233.27 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00355479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00032876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018685 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

