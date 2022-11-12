PotCoin (POT) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $461,322.25 and $263.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00359416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00033062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001112 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018785 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

