Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. 190,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.71.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.