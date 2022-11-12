Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. 190,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
