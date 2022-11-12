Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 190,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,605. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $237,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

