Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 190,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,605. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
