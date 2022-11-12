Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,432 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $786,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.71.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $215.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,275. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.83 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

