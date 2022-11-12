Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 325,971 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,971 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Adobe worth $884,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,554. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

