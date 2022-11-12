Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 554,199 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,199 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,185,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 34.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. 9,601,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,003. The firm has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

