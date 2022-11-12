Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,421,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $410,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $185,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 12,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.73. 7,382,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,007. The company has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $309.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

