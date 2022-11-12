Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.75 Billion Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.97% of TransDigm Group worth $1,748,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $13.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $626.25. The company had a trading volume of 325,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,371. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.69 and its 200 day moving average is $579.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.