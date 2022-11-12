Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $979.72 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,867 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of AvalonBay Communities worth $979,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. 753,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

