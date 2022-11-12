Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.55% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $645,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,932,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

