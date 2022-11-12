Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

