Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in October

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

USMC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,832. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 188,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,696,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.