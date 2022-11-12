Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in October

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
USMC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,832. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
