ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.40). Approximately 27,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 170,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.05 ($0.40).

ProCook Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70. The stock has a market cap of £37.64 million and a P/E ratio of 684.16.

About ProCook Group

(Get Rating)

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProCook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProCook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.