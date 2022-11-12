Prometeus (PROM) One Day Volume Hits $151,504.72

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $83.29 million and $151,504.72 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00025713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

