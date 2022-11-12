Provenance Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $2,948.77 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00590608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.14 or 0.30763833 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.