Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.17. 3,746,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.40.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.