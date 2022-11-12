Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,004 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after acquiring an additional 229,195 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,856,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,258,000 after acquiring an additional 293,619 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 144,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

