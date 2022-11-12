Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 20,909,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,753,928. The stock has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

